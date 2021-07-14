Delhi Ridge Board gives go-ahead to Metro’s Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor

New Delhi:Delhi Metro’s Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor has got a green signal from the Ridge Management Board (RMB) on Wednesday, senior officials said. At least 1,000 trees will have to be cut in the Ridge, considered the green lung of the capital, for the construction of the section.

A senior government official who attended the meeting confirmed that the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor, a 5.2-km portion of which will pass through the Ridge, was cleared by the board after “considering alternative alignments”. The total length of the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor is 23.6 km.

Of the total 5.2 km corridor in the Ridge, 1.739 km will be in the Southern Ridge, 1.182 km in South Central Ridge and 2.373 km in Morphological Ridge (a part of the Ridge that has ridge-like features, but is not part of the notified forests).

“The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) presented three alignments before the RMB today (Wednesday), and after deliberations it was decided that the original alignment presented by the DMRC will cause the least damage to trees. The project has been given a go-ahead,” the official said. In a meeting in June, the RMB asked the DMRC explore all alternative alignments for the section.

Permission letters exchanged between the DMRC and the Delhi forest department also showed that 1,072 trees will be cut, of which 466 are part of the Southern Ridge, 455 trees fall in the South Central Ridge and 151 are located in the Morphological Ridge.

Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC said the agency has made a lot of efforts to minimise the impact of construction on the Ridge.

“An area of 31 hectares with approximately 8,000 trees was earmarked in the Ridge at Rangpuri Pahadi for the train depot on this line. But now, the plan for the depot has been dropped, and the DMRC is augmenting capacities in the Sarita Vihar and Ajronda depots and extending this line beyond Tughlakabad up to Sarita Vihar Depot to cater to this new line,” Dayal said.

He added, “In addition to this, DMRC has saved over 350 trees during station construction. We appreciate the decision by the Ridge Management Board to approve the alignment of the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor. This will help us in taking the project forward.”

The Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor of Delhi Metro came under the environmental scanner early this year when permission documents submitted before the forest department revealed the Metro’s plan to take this section from within the Ridge. In March this year, the proposal was first presented before the RMB, where a decision on its clearance was deferred.

All construction in the Ridge have to be cleared by both the city forest department as well as the RMB.

Later, environmental activists filed a petition in the Delhi high court, where the matter was referred to the central empowered committee (CEC) for a thorough inspection of the Metro route to see if there was a possibility of saving trees or re-routing the section from outside the green space.

The Metro, in a request sent to the forest department in 2019, said that 20,083 square metres (sqm) of the corridor was falling in Mahipalpur (Ridge area), 16,992 sqm was near Indira Gandhi National Open University (Morphological Ridge), 11,600sqm in Anandmayee Marg (Southern Ridge) and another 2,200 in the Southern Ridge. From the total 50,875sqm of Ridge land required for the Metro line, 8,005sqm will be utilised to create permanent structures, while the remaining will be used temporarily during construction work, and will be returned to the forest department after completion.

However, in another letter sent by DMRC to the member secretary of the RMB in March 2020, the total Ridge area required was increased to 82,426sqm, of which 14,324 was meant for construction of entry/exits, ancillary buildings and shafts, etc, and the remaining 68,102sqm was to be restored back after project completion.

The proposed Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor is proposed to have 16 stations, connecting Aerocity, Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj, Kishangarh, Chhatarpur, Chattarpur Mandir, IGNOU, Neb Sarai, Saket G-Block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Tigri, Maa Anandmayee Marg Junction, Tughlakabad Railway Colony (Pul Prahaladpur) and Tughlakabad.