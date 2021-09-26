Delhi trader 3rd to be arrested by Pune cybercrime cell in fake MyLabs domain case

PUNE: A trader from Delhi has been arrested by the Pune cybercrime cell for advertising a fake domain named MyLabs to make it look like the Covid-19 home testing kits approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are available on the website for less. The man has been identified as Bhavesh Paswan who has his own trading business in the name of Paswan Import Export, according to the police. Two men from Jamnagar, Gujarat - Sanskar Sankrit alias Rishi, 19; and Prashant Singh alias Guddu, 24 – have already been arrested and will remain in police custody till Monday, making Paswan’s arrest the third one in the case. Paswan allegedly helped the two men arrested earlier. Senior police inspector Dagdu Hake said,

A cybercrime cell official said, “Sankrit and Singh approached Paswan in order to get an advertisement on facebook for cheap home testing kits. They told him to channel the customers he got from the advertisement toward them for 1% of the money they made. Paswan did get some enquiries but so far, it does not seem like anybody fell for the scam.”

Sankrit and Singh had purchased a domain named mylabsales.com and made up an email id called chetanrawal@mylabsales.com for the purpose of conning people. They were trying to use the reputation of Mylabs Discovery Solutions Private Limited to push their product, Coviself, supposedly a home testing antigen test to detect whether one has Covid-19 or not.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 465, 468, 471 (forgery), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act has been registered.