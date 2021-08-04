Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Delhi woman, 30, dies after falling into gorge at Jivdhan fort

A 30-year-old Delhi woman slipped and fell into a gorge while returning from a trek to Jivdhan fort in Junnar tehsil, Pune district
By HTC, Hindustan Times, Pune
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Police said Ruchika Seth from Delhi slipped and fell into a gorge while coming down from Jivadhan Fort(Photo courtesy: Ccmarathe/WikiCommons)

PUNE: A 30-year-old woman died after she fell from Jivdhan fort in Junnar tehsil, Pune district on Wednesday, police officials said.

According to the police, Ruchika Seth hailed from Delhi and had recently completed her doctoral research from the Inter-University Centre of Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune.

“Recently, she came to Mumbai from Delhi along with her brother. While brother stayed in Mumbai with his friends, she, her friend along with a couple, came to Nane ghat area on two motorcycles where they stayed at a hotel. On Wednesday early morning, all four trekked to the Jivdhan Fort and while coming down, Seth slipped on a slippery patch and fell into a gorge,” said Vikas Jadhav, police inspector, Junnar Police Station.

He added that her friends then raised an alarm and with the help of locals, she was lifted out. But she had succumbed to her injuries.

“The family has been informed and they are on their way to Pune. Once they come, the process of performing the autopsy will start,” Jadhav said.

