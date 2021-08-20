Delhi: 20-year-old held for string of burglaries

A 20-year-old man was caught by the night patrolling team of north Dwarka police when he, along with his friend, was looking for a house to burgle in the Dwarka area, said police.

According to police, the arrested man, identified as Rahul, committed two back-to-back burglaries at night in the Dwarka area in the last one week for money to please his female friend. The police team caught him before he could burgle another house with his friend.

Police said that on Independence Day, their teams received an alert about one of the accused men and they quickly swung to action. While on patrolling duty, the team apprehended Rahul. A case under relevant sections was registered at the Dwarka north police station and stolen items like necklaces, chains, bangles and rings were received from his possession.

Rahul told police that his friend Sanchit was also involved in the burglaries. He later revealed that he robbed his own sister’s house in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri so as to be able to give his girlfriend something on their next date. An FIR regarding the burglary was registered at Trilokpuri four days ago, said police.

Police said besides the purpose of giving something to his girlfriend, Rahul also purchased drugs after selling off the smaller gold items.

The other burglary was in the Kakrola area. “We have started investigating the matter. With his arrest, we have solved two cases of burglary,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena. “Efforts are on to nab the other culprit,” said the DCP.