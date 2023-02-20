Delhi-Deoghar flight makes emergency landing at Lko airport after hoax bomb alert

LUCKNOW A Deoghar (Jharkhand)-bound Indigo passenger aircraft (6E-6191), which took off from New Delhi airport around 11 am, had to make an emergency landing at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at 12.20 pm on Monday due to safety reasons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The flight made an emergency landing after Deoghar airport officials received a bomb threat, which proved to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found on board. After the emergency landing, the flight was taken in an isolation area. Subsequently, security personnel stormed inside the flight and searched every corner of it, including the luggage area. The entire episode delayed the journey by more than 2.5 hours. During the search, the passengers were not allowed to move out.

“The Indigo flight made an emergency landing after the fake bomb threat. However, the fake alert created a stir. All the precautions were taken before landing as per protocols... The search continued for more than 2 hours and 25 minutes. After a thorough search, the security agencies allowed the flight to take off to its destination. Airport security followed necessary checks to verify the threat and after proper investigation, the threat turned out to be a hoax,” said the spokesperson of Lucknow airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The spokesperson added, “Everyone was relieved to know that the news of the presence of a bomb inside the aircraft turned out to be fake. The flight was cleared for its onward journey at 2.55 pm.”

In a similar incident on January 10, a Goa-bound flight had made an emergency landing at the Jamnagar airport in Gujarat. The flight, going from Moscow to Goa, made an emergency landing after a hoax bomb alert. The 236 passengers on-board the flight had to be evacuated.