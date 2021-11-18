Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi’s model to tackle pollution unrealistic, claims Punjab BJP

The Punjab BJP has also claimed that bringing the Delhi model in Punjab and Haryana would only end up wasting resources, as the model itself was unrealistic
Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma has said that the Delhi government was busy blaming Punjab and Haryana for air pollution in Delhi, even as his own strategies were not working. (Raj K Raj/HT)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh BJP state general secretary Subhash Sharma said the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi had completely failed to make Delhi pollution-free. He added that its focus on bio-decomposers was unrealistic and it only ended up wasting money. “Do you want to bring this Delhi model to Punjab? He said that if there is pollution in Delhi due to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, then Punjab and Haryana should have maximum pollution. But Delhi’s air quality is worse, why so? he questioned Kejriwal

