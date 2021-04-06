Deshmukh’s exit: The start of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance’s troubles?

The ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, especially the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faced an embarrassment on Monday as home minister Anil Deshmukh had to resign following the Bombay high court’s (HC) decision to ask the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct preliminary probe into allegations of corruption against him. Though NCP had decided not to drop Deshmukh (an NCP legislator) from the cabinet, the latter had to put in his papers after HC remarked how the Mumbai Police could probe allegations against the head of their department.

When the state government announced probe by a retired judge into the allegations against Deshmukh on March 30, it was assumed that he would be asked to resign. This was necessary to ensure a fair probe and to send a message to people that the government was serious about the corruption allegations. According to party leaders, the NCP top brass did not want any action against Deshmukh immediately, though there was unanimity about shifting him out of the home department at a later stage. However, the HC order and the remarks made by the court forced NCP to ask Deshmukh to resign. The delay on their part or the assumption that HC would not have ordered a CBI probe has led to an embarrassment for the party.

But then it has been a pattern with the MVA government and the NCP in the series of unexpected events ever since a vehicle with gelatin sticks was found outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25.

Series of goof ups

It began with a flip-flop over police officer Sachin Vaze. The government took its own time to shift him out of Mumbai Police’s crime intelligence unit, which was initially probing the case, even as Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis made direct allegations against him. While the Fadnavis-led Opposition launched a full-scale attack on the government following the death of trader Mansukh Hiran, the MVA’s response was confused, and lacked coordination. Vaze was suspended only after he was arrested. The same pattern was seen after allegations were made against Deshmukh over corruption, first by Fadnavis and then former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.

A reason for the same was the differences between chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. According to MVA leaders, Thackeray wanted NCP to drop Deshmukh from the cabinet following the allegation made by Singh. The NCP leadership on the other hand did not want to react immediately without understanding the political moves of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is also ruling in the Centre.

“There was clear lack of coordination between the allies. The approach to handle the issue seemed casual. There was no reason for the government to delay the announcement for probe. And once the probe was announced, they should have asked Deshmukh to resign or kept him away from the home department. It is hard to understand why a seasoned politician like Pawar did not do so,” opined political analyst Hemant Desai.

“With the entry of the CBI, things would no longer remain in control of the MVA government, as the central agency will conduct its own probe into the issue. And we have seen how the non-BJP parties have been accusing BJP of using central agencies against them for political purposes,” he added.

A senior Congress minister pointed out: “NIA is already probing the Antilia explosives case. Now CBI will probe the corruption allegations against Deshmukh. It is just a matter of time that the Enforcement Directorate too joins them in probing the [alleged] dealings of Vaze, and those whose names have been cropping up in this controversy. Imagine what will happen if they find links to any of the top MVA politicians.”

The fallout of the CBI probe is that the central agencies have now got something to put some of the key MVA leaders under the scanner. It could lead anywhere and affect the stability of the MVA government if any of their top leaders find themselves in trouble.

“If something like this happens, the political stability of the government could get affected. There seems to be tough times ahead for the Thackeray-led government,” said Desai.

Options before MVA

It has been a month of damage control for MVA leaders, and they are far from succeeding in it. With HC’s order on Monday, things could become more complicated.

“Our immediate plan is to challenge the court order on CBI probe. Why is there a need for a parallel probe when a retired HC judge is probing the allegations,” said a senior NCP minister.

The MVA will take a call on whether to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court as a government, or let Deshmukh appeal against it.

The three parties will also have to come together and plan a joint strategy, which does not seem to be the case as of now.

“It’s a three-party government and whatever happens, all the partners will have to face the consequences. However, the Vaze-Deshmukh controversy was treated as NCP’s matter. NCP consulted CM because they had to, but didn’t bother to seek our opinion. If it is a political battle, then all the three parties need to fight it together,” pointed out a senior Congress leader.

“The MVA’s problems are unlikely to end with Deshmukh’s resignation. In fact, they would begin now,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis on Monday said that some more names will come to light for their “involvement in the extortion case” during CBI investigation.

“As per the information I have, there are few more names that will be exposed in the course of investigation of the case. I would not name them now, but a lot more information will come to the fore soon. The alleged involvement of the [former] home minister is just the tip of the iceberg. I believe many heavy weights from the ruling parties are involved into the entire case of extortion. If there is money laundering or other money trail found to be involved, ED may also come into the picture,” he said.