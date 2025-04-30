Dev project proposals worth crores prepared for Prayagraj

If all goes to plan, Prayagraj could soon get the go-ahead for construction of 12 new flyovers and railway over bridges (ROBs) besides a new bridge over the Ganga. A view of Alopibagh Flyover in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

On the instructions of the state government, public representatives have submitted proposals at their level for the development of the district. The district magistrate has got them surveyed by Setu Nigam and the Public Works Department (PWD), said district officials aware of the development.

After the survey, the size and cost of the project has been decided. Now a proposal of all these development projects, including 12 new flyovers and ROBs besides the bridge on Ganga will be sent to the state government for approval and sanction of funds, they added.

“Some more work needs to be done to improve the connectivity of the district for which proposals had come from different public representatives. After conducting a survey of these proposals, a complete proposal of the estimated budget cost has been prepared.

Now, we are in the process of sending it to the state government for approval,” said Ravindra Kumar Mandar, district magistrate, Prayagraj, confirming the move.

As for the proposed flyovers, a proposal has been prepared for one at MLN Medical College crossing. Other projects include a bridge at Salori and Hetapatti in Ganganagar, a bridge connecting Daraganj and old Jhunsi on Ganga, a flyover at Mayo Hall crossing, a bridge on Bhirpur Bhaganpur Tons river ghat, bridge on Yamuna between Karailabagh and Madouka besides a new bridge by demolishing the old bridge of Lukarganj water tank.

These proposals have been given by UP cabinet minister and Allahabad South MLA Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Allahabad North MLA Harshvardhan Bajpai, Karachana MLA Piyush Ranjan Nishad, Soraon MLA Geeta Shastri and Koraon MLA Rajmani Kol.

After the proposals came, the DM nominated PWD’s executive engineer PK Rai as the nodal officer for all the proposals, said officials.

The proposals of Setu Nigam and the proposals of the Public Works Department have been sent to the DM through PK Rai under the chairmanship of Anirudh Kumar, chief project manager of Setu Nigam, they added.