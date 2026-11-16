Dharm Yatra to link Prayagraj with Ayodhya, Kashi, Chitrakoot, Vindhyachal

The state tourism department is set to launch ‘Dharm Yatra’ from Prayagraj in December 2026, creating a circuit connecting the city with four major religious destinations: Ayodhya, Kashi, Chitrakoot and Vindhyachal. The luxury mini-buses for the tour (HT)

The initiative aims to connect pilgrims and tourists with significant religious and mythological sites across the region, while also integrating the Magh Mela into the proposed tourism circuit. Officials confirmed that the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has finalised arrangements for the tours.

UPSTDC chief manager DP Singh stated that 15-seater luxury buses will be deployed to ensure convenient travel. The six-day, five-night tour package, available for both online and offline booking, covers prominent religious and tourist attractions, including accommodation, meals and local sightseeing. Devotees will also be facilitated with guided temple visits and prayer services, Singh added.

The itinerary includes the Sangam, Anand Bhawan, and Chandrashekhar Azad Park in Prayagraj; Kamadgiri hill in Chitrakoot; Maa Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur; Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi; and the Ram temple and Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya, among other significant landmarks.

Prayagraj has witnessed a significant rise in tourist and pilgrim footfall in recent years. Official figures indicate that the district received around 69 crore visitors in 2025, while more than 21 crore devotees attended the Magh Mela-2026.

With the upcoming Magh Mela-2027, the ‘Dharm Yatra’ is expected to provide another avenue for visitors to explore the region’s cultural heritage.