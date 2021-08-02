Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Digital signage on Jalandhar-Delhi highway hacked; Punjab CM abused
others

Digital signage on Jalandhar-Delhi highway hacked; Punjab CM abused

The digital display is operated through Wi-Fi. Someone broke through internet security firewalls and flashed abusive language for the CM. A technical team of the NHAI is on its way to Khanna from Delhi, the police added.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The board that falls in Libra village of Khanna also displayed intermittent messages favouring AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (HT Photo)

Ludhiana In a major embarrassment for the state police and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), unidentified accused hacked into a digital sign board installed on the national highway that connects Jalandhar to Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

For over 30 minutes, the board, in Libra village of Khanna, displayed abusive language for Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, with intermittent messages of ‘Chahunda-e-Punjab, Kejriwal di Sarkar’ (Punjab wants Kejriwal government). The reference is to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal. It was only after some passersby informed the police that matter came to light.

“The digital display is operated through Wi-Fi (internet). Someone broke through internet security firewalls and flashed abusive language for the CM. A technical team of the NHAI is on its way to Khanna from Delhi. The accused will be traced and they will submit a report to us. Our own cyber cell is also at work,” said Rajanparminder Singh, DSP, Khanna.

On a complaint from the NHAI, the Sadar police station in Khanna have registered a first an FIR under Sections 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the IT Act against unidentified accused.

