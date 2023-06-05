Disha Patani calls for protection of Indian jumbos

Actor Disha Patani spent two days at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC) in Mathura and celebrated World Environment Day by drawing attention to the plight of India’s jumbos.

Disha Patani spent a day with rescued eleephants at the WIldlife SOS Elephahnt Conservation and Care Centre, Mathura (Sourced)

“During her visit to the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre, Disha Patani interacted with the Wildlife SOS team and gained valuable insights into the treatment routines implemented at the Elephant Hospital and Care Centre which aims to provide essential care to elephants rescued from abusive working conditions” a press release from Wildlife SOS read.

“In an effort to contribute to the fight to conserve Asian elephants, Disha Patani learnt about the heartbreaking stories of the elephants rescued from decades of mistreatment and cruelty, leaving them in a battered state,” the press release read.

The Bollywood star engaged in volunteer activities such chopping fruits and vegetables which were distributed to the resident elephants to give them their daily dose of nutrition.

She even got a first-hand look at the state-of-the-art veterinary facilities available at India’s first and only elephant hospital which is run by Wildlife SOS in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Forest department. The highlight of the actress’ trip, however, was accompanying the elephants on their evening walk.

Disha Patani said, “This has been one of the special days of my life. Visiting the Elephant Hospital and meeting the Wildlife SOS team has been an incredible experience. I learnt the irreparable damage that riding an elephant does to the welfare of elephants.”