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Dismissed tax collector dies by suicide in Pilibhit; leaves note naming EO, clerk

Police recovered a five-page suicide note from the spot in which he held EO and head clerk responsible for his death.

Published on: Jul 14, 2026 08:03 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, MEERUT
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A 52-year-old dismissed tax collector, accused in the 50 lakh municipal tax embezzlement case in Pilibhit’s Bisalpur, allegedly died by suicide on Monday evening, leaving behind a five-page note accusing the executive officer (EO) of Bisalpur Municipal Council and the municipal head clerk of sustained harassment and extortion.

Dismissed tax collector dies by suicide in Pilibhit; leaves note naming EO, clerk
Dismissed tax collector dies by suicide in Pilibhit; leaves note naming EO, clerk

The former tax collector with the Bisalpur Municipal Council was found hanging inside a room at his residence in the Durga Prasad locality of Bisalpur town. Police recovered a five-page suicide note from the spot in which he held EO and head clerk responsible for his death.

The alleged tax embezzlement came to light on September 28, 2025, when the executive officer detected irregularities in the municipal tax section involving an estimated 50 lakh. Following the registration of an FIR, the man (deceased) was arrested and sent to jail before being dismissed from service on February 2, 2026. After spending nearly two-and-a-half months in jail, he was granted bail and released five days before Holi.

According to the deceased’s brother, the former tax collector continued to face harassment even after his release on bail.

Station house officer Sanjeev Shukla reached the scene and recovered the suicide note, took body in custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

In the note, the tax collector alleged that his share of the alleged 50 lakh embezzlement was 18 lakh, which he deposited on the Executive Officer’s instructions after being promised reinstatement and the removal of charges. He claimed no receipt was issued for the payment and that the promised relief never materialised. He further alleged that additional money was demanded for his reinstatement and that the head clerk pressured him at the executive officer’s direction.

Circle officer Rahul Pandey said police would examine the allegations in the suicide note and take further legal action based on the investigation’s findings.

 
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