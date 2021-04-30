Dist admin monitoring movement of every oxygen tanker coming in to Pune

PUNE Though the positivity rate in Pune has decreased, the demand for medical oxygen is constantly increasing.

Pune district has been allotted an additional oxygen quota from Jamnagar in Gujarat and Bellary in Karnataka, in addition to quotas from oxygen plants in Chakan.

Ensuring timely arrival of oxygen tankers from Gujarat and Karnataka has become an additional task for the district administration.

Currently, the demand for medical oxygen per day in

Pune district is 386.1 metric tonnes (MT).

Pune Division’s total requirement of medical oxygen has reached 511.06 MT per day.

“Oxygen demand has been increasing. As the oxygen supply has is coming from other states, we have to take care of the logistics. We are literally monitoring the movement of every oxygen tanker coming to Pune,” said Rajesh Deshmukh, collector, Pune.

In January, the demand was for 67.0 MT per day in Pune district.

“We are mulling an audit process and also asking hospitals to use medical oxygen judiciously. As the supply is limited, the demand has to be reduced. Hospitals are advised to use the step-down method,” said Vijay Deshmukh, Pune’s additional collector.

The administration is also trying to step-up Pune’s capacity for oxygen production. Some plants which were closed are to be restarted. Also, building new oxygen plants at the main hospitals in the district has been proposed.

Per-day oxygen demand in Pune division

District-wise, all figures for last week of the month

Pune

January - 67.5 MT

April -386.1 MT

Sangli

January - 5.1 MT

April - 33.5 MT

Satara

January - 3.2 MT

April - 31.1 MT

Solapur

January - 6.8 MT

April - 44.2 MT

Kolhapur

January - 8 MT

April - 16 MT

* Metric tonnes (MT)