Divisional commissioner to hold online hearings for 23 villages to be merged within PMC limits

PUNE Amidst increasing Covid-19 cases in the city, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao has issued an order to conduct online hearings for suggestions and objections to the proposed 23 villages to be merged within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits
By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 09:15 PM IST
PUNE Amidst increasing Covid-19 cases in the city, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao has issued an order to conduct online hearings for suggestions and objections to the proposed 23 villages to be merged within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

Earlier, it was decided to conduct an in-person hearing on April 19-20.

As per the earlier order, applicants would have to be present in the respective gram panchayat offices.

However, now, divisional commissioner Rao has decided to hold online hearings.

As per state government notification, to register suggestions and objections on the merger of the villages, the process began on December 22, 2020, and ended on January 22, 2021.

The Pune divisional office has received a total of 491 suggestions and objections.

The villages of Sus, Kopre, Narhe, Vadachi wadi, Nadoshi, Kirkirwadi, Holkarwadi, Manjari Budruk, Kolewadi, Wagholi, and Nanded, will have their hearing on April 19. Pisoli villagers will have to register their opinions on April 20.

