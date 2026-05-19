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DMF case: EOW/ACB files 5,000-page supplementary chargesheet against ex-IAS officer

The EOW/ACB said the supplementary chargesheet includes documentary and digital evidence, WhatsApp chats, witness statements, and banking and financial transaction analyses

Published on: May 19, 2026 12:01 pm IST
By Ritesh Mishra
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The Economic Offences Wing and Anti-Corruption Bureau (EOW/ACB) has filed a supplementary chargesheet of nearly 5,000 pages in the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) case against former IAS officer Anil Tuteja and businessman Satpal Singh Chhabra.

The supplementary prosecution complaint was filed before a special court on Monday. (Representative file photo)

The supplementary prosecution complaint was filed before a special court on Monday.

According to the agency, the investigation found that illegal commissions were allegedly collected in exchange for awarding supply-related works under the DMF fund.

Investigators alleged that Satpal Singh Chhabra, through Tuteja, facilitated supply contracts worth around 60.75 crore to various firms and received nearly 14.62 crore as illegal commission.

The EOW/ACB said the supplementary chargesheet includes documentary and digital evidence, WhatsApp chats, witness statements, and banking and financial transaction analyses.

According to investigators, the DMF fund, which is meant for development works in mining-affected areas, was allegedly misused to favour selected firms and generate illegal commissions.

Also Read:Supreme Court dismisses ex-IAS officer Anil Tuteja’s plea against new cases

The supplementary chargesheet also includes additional evidence against the four accused named in the first chargesheet.

The EOW/ACB said the investigation into the role of other individuals, firms, officials and beneficiaries is still underway, and further legal action will be taken based on additional evidence.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

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Home / Cities / Other Cities / DMF case: EOW/ACB files 5,000-page supplementary chargesheet against ex-IAS officer
Home / Cities / Other Cities / DMF case: EOW/ACB files 5,000-page supplementary chargesheet against ex-IAS officer
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