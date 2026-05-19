DMF case: EOW/ACB files 5,000-page supplementary chargesheet against ex-IAS officer

The Economic Offences Wing and Anti-Corruption Bureau (EOW/ACB) has filed a supplementary chargesheet of nearly 5,000 pages in the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) case against former IAS officer Anil Tuteja and businessman Satpal Singh Chhabra.

The supplementary prosecution complaint was filed before a special court on Monday. (Representative file photo)

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The supplementary prosecution complaint was filed before a special court on Monday.

According to the agency, the investigation found that illegal commissions were allegedly collected in exchange for awarding supply-related works under the DMF fund.

Investigators alleged that Satpal Singh Chhabra, through Tuteja, facilitated supply contracts worth around ₹60.75 crore to various firms and received nearly ₹14.62 crore as illegal commission.

The EOW/ACB said the supplementary chargesheet includes documentary and digital evidence, WhatsApp chats, witness statements, and banking and financial transaction analyses.

According to investigators, the DMF fund, which is meant for development works in mining-affected areas, was allegedly misused to favour selected firms and generate illegal commissions.

Also Read:Supreme Court dismisses ex-IAS officer Anil Tuteja’s plea against new cases

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{{^usCountry}} The probe also found that several supply-related works under the DMF fund were executed through the rate contract mechanism of the Seed Development Corporation. The agency alleged that the process was used to award contracts to selected firms. Investigators claimed that Chhabra coordinated with firms through Tuteja and created a system for collecting commissions in exchange for facilitating files, proposals and payment clearances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The probe also found that several supply-related works under the DMF fund were executed through the rate contract mechanism of the Seed Development Corporation. The agency alleged that the process was used to award contracts to selected firms. Investigators claimed that Chhabra coordinated with firms through Tuteja and created a system for collecting commissions in exchange for facilitating files, proposals and payment clearances. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The agency further alleged that Tuteja also helped other firms secure supply-related contracts under the DMF fund through his associates, relatives and acquaintances, and received commissions in return. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency further alleged that Tuteja also helped other firms secure supply-related contracts under the DMF fund through his associates, relatives and acquaintances, and received commissions in return. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators claimed to have found evidence suggesting that changes were made in DMF policy and procedures by using influence in order to facilitate commission collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators claimed to have found evidence suggesting that changes were made in DMF policy and procedures by using influence in order to facilitate commission collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the probe, a significant portion of the alleged illegal commission collected by Chhabra was routed to Tuteja. The agency also said it has received information indicating that part of the proceeds was invested in immovable properties, and investigation into those assets and investments is continuing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the probe, a significant portion of the alleged illegal commission collected by Chhabra was routed to Tuteja. The agency also said it has received information indicating that part of the proceeds was invested in immovable properties, and investigation into those assets and investments is continuing. {{/usCountry}}

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The supplementary chargesheet also includes additional evidence against the four accused named in the first chargesheet.

The EOW/ACB said the investigation into the role of other individuals, firms, officials and beneficiaries is still underway, and further legal action will be taken based on additional evidence.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra ...Read More State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years. Read Less

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