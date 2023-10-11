Document of Chandra Shekhar Azad’s martyrdom preserved at police stn in Prayagraj

The document related to martyrdom of revolutionary leader Chandra Shekhar Azad is now on display at Colonelganj police station of the city following an initiative taken by SHO Brajesh Kumar Singh here.

The framed document at Colonelganj police station in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

The FIR of encounter was registered at Colonelganj police station in register number 8 by the British officials. However, the register was in a dilapidated state after being infested by termites. .

After being transferred to Colonelganj police station, inspector Brajesh Kumar Singh took the initiative to preserve the register. He got the document of the encounter framed and hung it on the wall of his chamber at the police station.

As per police records, police surrounded Chandra Shekhar Azad while he was in Company Bagh (now Chandra Shekhar Azad Park) with one of his aides on February 27, 1931. After a cross firing with the police team Azad had shot himself.

After his martyrdom, British officials lodged an FIR against him and one of his unidentified aides at Colonelganj police station. Even as FIR copy is now not available, the document of the full details of the encounter is mentioned in register number 8.

SHO Singh said as the document was being damaged, it has been framed for its preservation. The document is now hung on the wall for all visitors at the police station, he added.

