...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Don’t fall for their propaganda, says Himanta on Cong’s ‘gerrymandering’ charge

Gandhi said the recent delimitation exercises in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir worked in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 09:10 pm IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
Advertisement

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday criticised Congress for allegedly trying to “delegitimise” the delimitation exercise carried out in the state in 2023 by terming it “gerrymandering”.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (@himantabiswa X)

Sarma’s remarks come amid the back-and-forth between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over the Opposition blocking a constitutional amendment bill that sought to expand the Lok Sabha.

In a Facebook post last week, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the BJP was trying to manipulate boundaries.

“One of the BJP’s dangerous plans is to “gerrymander” all Lok Sabha seats to its advantage for the 2029 elections,” he said, citing the 2023 exercise in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir as examples. “We have seen how BJP does this - it hijacked delimitation in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, where it split up anti-BJP regions and communities for electoral advantage,” Gandhi said in his post.

Delimitation refers to the redrawing of constituency boundaries, and the term “gerrymandering” is used globally to describe the manipulation of such boundaries to favour a particular political party.

Sarma maintained that the exercise in Assam was aimed at “restoring balance and safeguarding indigenous Assamese representation”.

Also Read: ‘Defeated bill to defend idea of India’: Rahul Gandhi as Oppn blocks women’s quota bill in Lok Sabha

“It ensures that those rooted in the land, its culture, language and identity are not politically sidelined in their own state,” he added.

“The truth is simple: those opposing this exercise are uncomfortable because it challenges the very imbalance they once exploited,” Sarma said.

In Assam’s Barak Valley region, comprising Cachar, Sribhumi and Hailakandi, delimitation remained a key issue, particularly as two assembly seats were reduced from the region.

 
congress himanta biswa sarma
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Don’t fall for their propaganda, says Himanta on Cong’s ‘gerrymandering’ charge
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Don’t fall for their propaganda, says Himanta on Cong’s ‘gerrymandering’ charge
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.