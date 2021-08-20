Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Don't seek caste identity of students except in certain cases: Assam minister
Don’t seek caste identity of students except in certain cases: Assam minister

The minister’s direction came after it came to light that at least three prominent colleges in Guwahati sought caste details from prospective students in admission forms
By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON AUG 20, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday directed colleges against seeking caste details of prospective students other than those belonging to Other Backward Class, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes, which have quotas in educational institutions and jobs, during the admission process.

“Apart from mentioning whether on belongs to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe or other backward castes, details on caste identity are not required during admissions to schools and colleges,” Pegu tweeted.

“There has been no such direction from the government (for seeking details of caste identity). If any educational institution has sought such details, then I request them to waive off such requirements.”

The minister’s direction came after it came to light that at least three prominent colleges in Guwahati sought caste details from prospective students in admission forms.

“At a time when humans have scaled the peak of civilisation due to advances in science and technology, such a step (seeking details of caste) is regressive,” said Asom Jatiya Parishad, a recently floated political party, in a statement.

