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DPS Bokaro canteen sealed after violations; school alleges bias

Bokaro district sealed DPS Bokaro canteen for serious food safety violations, including expired products and lack of licenses, after a surprise inspection.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 10:35 pm IST
By Praduman Choubey, Dhanbad
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In a decisive crackdown triggered by a formal complaint from the food safety commissioner’s office, the Bokaro district administration on Thursday sealed the canteen of DPS Bokaro (Sector-04) after a surprise inspection uncovered serious food safety violations, including expired products, unhygienic conditions, and absence of mandatory licensing.

DPS Bokaro (HT FILE )

The action was carried out under the direction of civil surgeon-cum-designated officer Dr Ajay Bhushan Prasad, in the presence of executive magistrate Jaya Kumari, food safety officer Gulab Lakra, and police personnel.

During the inspection, officials found that the canteen was operating without a FSSAI license or registration and lacked any authorisation from the school administration. Basic food safety norms were allegedly ignored—no pest control or medical fitness records of food handlers were available, the premises were unhygienic, and staff were working without essential protective gear such as head caps and gloves.

Expired food items, including packaged pickle and vegetarian mayonnaise, were recovered. Samples of turmeric powder, chilli powder, vanaspati oil, and curd have been sent for laboratory testing.

Quoting Dr Prasad, officials said, “The inspection was conducted following a complaint received via email from the food safety commissioner’s office. Samples have been collected and further action will be taken as per norms based on test reports.”

Authorities have maintained that strict action will follow if violations are confirmed, underlining that food safety—especially in schools—cannot be compromised.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / DPS Bokaro canteen sealed after violations; school alleges bias
Home / Cities / Other Cities / DPS Bokaro canteen sealed after violations; school alleges bias
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