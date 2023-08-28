Financial Irregularities Case: Alok Maurya takes back complaint against SDM wife Jyoti Maurya

PRAYAGRAJ: In a dramatic turn of events in case of allegations of corruption against SDM Jyoti Maurya, her husband Alok Maurya withdrew all complaints against his wife here on Monday.

Jyoti Maurya (Sourced)

Alok Maurya, a class four government employee, appeared before the inquiry committee on Monday, equipped with evidence of financial irregularities supposedly involving his wife. However, after spending a mere 15 minutes inside the Divisional Commissioner’s office, he emerged with a different stance.

In a statement delivered to the media outside the office, Alok Maurya declared that he has rescinded all complaints against his wife and has decided not to pursue the case any further. It’s important to note that Alok Maurya, a government employee of class four, had initially raised allegations of financial irregularities and corruption against his wife, Jyoti Maurya, who holds the position of a PCS officer and serves as the SDM in the Bareilly district.

In his formal complaint, Alok had asserted that Jyoti Maurya was involved in financial improprieties during her tenure in Prayagraj, and he claimed to possess evidence supporting his claims. Alok maintained that he possessed a diary belonging to Jyoti, which allegedly contained records of these financial irregularities.

In response to Alok’s complaint, divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant initiated an inquiry as per the directives of the state government. The commissioner established a committee comprising Additional Commissioner (Administration) Amritlal Bind, ADM (Administration) Harshdev Pandey, and ACM First Jaijeet Kaur.

During the first week of August, the committee called upon Alok to provide his statement. Alok complied with the summons and requested a 20-day extension to furnish evidence substantiating his allegations.

The committee set a follow-up date of August 28 for Alok’s evidence presentation. However, on that day, Alok surprised the committee by submitting a letter in which he formally retracted all his allegations and complaints. He then reiterated this stance when addressing the media.

It should be noted that the final decision regarding the termination of the inquiry against SDM Jyoti Maurya rests with the government. “I have withdrawn my complaint against my wife and have opted not to pursue the case any further. This decision is not influenced by external pressures,” Alok Maurya asserted when speaking to the media.

ADM (Administration) Amritlal Bind confirmed that Alok presented his withdrawal of the complaint in written form to the committee. The case will now be referred to the government for the ultimate decision-making process, he added.