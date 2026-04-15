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Drop delimitation move, continue with existing system, says TVK chief Vijay

Drop delimitation move, continue with existing system, says TVK chief Vijay

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 07:24 pm IST
PTI |
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Chennai, TVK chief Vijay on Wednesday urged the Centre to withdraw the Constitution bill since it will be a "biased action" in reducing the voices of the people of southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, in the Parliament.

Drop delimitation move, continue with existing system, says TVK chief Vijay

Though the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam welcomed the bill seeking to provide 33 per cent reservation for women, the party opposed the Constitution bill, 2026, as it would significantly increase the proportional difference in representation between the southern and northern states, he said.

"If this happens then the representation of the southern states will decline while that of the northern states will rise in matters such as lawmaking related to language, culture, and state rights, as well as in shaping the union government policies," Vijay said in a statement posted on the social media platform 'X.'

As a result, the voices of the people of the southern states, especially Tamil Nadu, which has consistently adhered to the union government directives, may not be adequately heard in the Parliament, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Drop delimitation move, continue with existing system, says TVK chief Vijay
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Drop delimitation move, continue with existing system, says TVK chief Vijay
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