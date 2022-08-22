Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Drugs worth 60 cr seized from Cochin international airport

Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:19 AM IST

ByPress Trust of India

The seizure of nearly 30 kg of metha quinol drug worth about 60 crore allegedly from Palakkad-native Muralidharan Nair’s baggage was announced by the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) in a statement.

CIAL, in its statement, said that the drug was allegedly concealed in a hidden compartment in Nair’s bag and was discovered by its own security department during inspection carried out using state-of-the-art ‘3D MRI’ scanning machine.

The passenger was handed over to the narcotics department and the drugs were sent to a government laboratory for testing, it said.

