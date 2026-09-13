DTC explores AI-enabled system for real-time bus monitoring

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is in the process of hiring an agency for developing and operating an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled bus management system (BMS) to monitor the operations of electric and CNG buses, an official said on Saturday.

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The system will integrate real-time data from GPS, cameras, vehicle systems, charging infrastructure, and ticketing systems, and provide mobile applications for various users to monitor buses in real time.

While some cities use BMS, Delhi still lacks a comprehensive system for real-time monitoring of buses, breakdowns, and scheduling.

“We are hiring an agency that will be responsible for designing, developing, customising and implementing the BMS across buses, depots, terminals, regional offices and command-and-control centres. The contract will run for five years and two months, with two months for the implementation phase,” said the official aware of the matter.

The BMS is proposed to use AI and machine learning for several operational functions, including estimated time of arrival and delay prediction, schedule and route optimisation, fleet and depot allocation, crew scheduling, electric bus charging optimisation, anomaly detection and predictive maintenance. It will also analyse battery degradation and energy consumption and provide an AI-powered operational assistant and management summaries for electric buses, the official added.

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{{^usCountry}} “The system is also expected to have a passenger intelligence component, which will analyse boarding and alighting patterns, route-wise passenger loads and demand during peak hours and events. Passenger forecasts will support operational planning,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The system is also expected to have a passenger intelligence component, which will analyse boarding and alighting patterns, route-wise passenger loads and demand during peak hours and events. Passenger forecasts will support operational planning,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed system will allow DTC to automatically monitor compliance, calculate penalties and deductions and generate bills and payment notes, with audit trails for the calculations. The BMS will also automate concessionaire bill processing.

It will also monitor fleet movement in real time and historically and generate alerts for route deviations, overspeeding, GPS failures, bus bunching, breakdowns, accidents and other operational issues.

The proposed system will connect with the Delhi Transport Stack, One Delhi App, ONDC, passenger information systems, and other applications.

DTC has prescribed deploying at least eight IT experts, including a project manager, MIS expert, four system analysts, and two data scientists.

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