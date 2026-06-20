Dudhwa to set up control room for human-wildlife conflict

: Amid rising incidents of human-wildlife conflict in the Dudhwa buffer zone, the forest department has proposed setting up a control room at the district headquarters and constituting dedicated Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to improve monitoring and rescue operations.

Recent sightings near villages in the Bijua area have triggered panic among residents. Chaudhary said efforts to capture both animals were continuing. (For representation only)

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Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Anuradha Vemuri said the RRTs would be deployed in six conflict-prone districts, including Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit and Bahraich. The teams will be equipped with vehicles, thermal drones, veterinary support and other specialised equipment. A human-wildlife conflict dashboard is also planned to maintain records of incidents, geo-locations and compensation claims.

Deputy director, Dudhwa buffer zone, Kirti Chaudhary said a proposal for the control room has been sent to the state government. Though experts have welcomed the technology-driven initiative, the department continues to face severe staff shortages.

Elusive tiger, leopard test forest teams

Meanwhile, a leopard in Dhaurahra range and a tiger in Majhgain range continue to evade capture despite intensive efforts by forest staff.

The leopard, blamed for killing a 12-year-old boy in Laljipurwa on June 9, was caught on camera approaching a baited cage but did not enter it. In Majhgain, a tiger suspected of killing two villagers on June 14 and 15 remains at large despite the deployment of five cages, 14 camera traps and drone surveillance.

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{{^usCountry}} Recent sightings near villages in the Bijua area have triggered panic among residents. Chaudhary said efforts to capture both animals were continuing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recent sightings near villages in the Bijua area have triggered panic among residents. Chaudhary said efforts to capture both animals were continuing. {{/usCountry}}

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