Early morning storm wreaks havoc in Manipur; Several houses damaged

The storm accompanied by rain took place around 2.30am on Wednesday. No human casualties were reported.
Manipur usually witnesses strong winds accompanied by light rains in the first week of May. But for the past 3/4 years, the people have been witnessing such events in the month of April. (Representational Image)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 06:15 PM IST
BySobhapati Samom

IMPHAL: Several houses were damaged by an early morning storm accompanied by rain that swept through the various parts of Northeastern Manipur. However, no human casualties were reported in the storm which wreaked havoc in many villages, people familiar with the matter said.

The storm accompanied by rain that took place around 2.30am on Wednesday damaged more than a dozen houses at Okoklong in Noney district, according to villagers of Tamenglong district. “Three more houses were also damaged in Rengpang area too,” said a resident of Tamenglong town.

Similarly, a public theatre hall, steel works outlet, some shops and houses at Nambol Chingmang located at the adjoining area of Bishnupur and Imphal West district were also badly hit as their roofs were blown away.

Many trees were also uprooted or their branches were felled and power supply was widely disrupted in some pockets of Imphal, the state capital, according to reports. A few aged trees inside the historic Kangla Fort in the heart of Imphal town were also felled during the nature’s fury.

Meanwhile, officials of Manipur State Power Distribution Company Ltd are taking up steps to restore the power supply, a resident of Imphal town said.

Every year strong winds accompanied by light rains usually hit valley areas in Manipur, mostly in the first week of May. But the people have been witnessing such events in the month of April for the past 3/4 years, a weather observer in Imphal said.

Interestingly, Manipur recorded this season’s maximum temperature in Tengnoupal district where the barometer shot up to 39.85 degree Celsius on Tuesday, according to data from the State Directorate of Environment & Climate Change. Tengnoupal district recorded a maximum temperature of 39.74 on April 25.

In last year too, the hill state’s maximum temperature (39.97 degree Celsius) was recorded in Tengnoupal district which borders Myanmar. It was recorded on April 22, 2021.

