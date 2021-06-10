Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / ED to take over financial probe of drug trafficking cases in Himachal
others

ED to take over financial probe of drug trafficking cases in Himachal

On May 29, in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, the Himachal police seized over 30 lakh intoxicant tablets in Paonta Sahib, Sirmaur
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:17 AM IST
There are 139 factories having licences to manufacture pharma-opioids/ psychotropic substance in the state. (Representational photo)

In the wake of increasing pharma-opioid smuggling from Himachal Pradesh, the police department has decided to the hand over the financial investigation of such cases to the enforcement directorate (ED).

“Information on this subject is being shared with the ED to investigate cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) with the request to attach all properties acquired as a result of proceeds of pharma-opioid trafficking,” said a police spokesperson in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

There are 139 factories having licences to manufacture pharma-opioids/ psychotropic substances, listed in the schedule of NDPS Act, in Himachal Pradesh. A few of them have been found misusing these licences and selling pharma products to illegal markets.

Recently, on May 29/30, in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, the Himachal police seized over 30 lakh intoxicant tablets, including 12.45 lakh tramadol capsules, 7.72 lakh tramadol tablets, 9.99 lakh alprax (alprazolam) tablets worth 15 crore from Unique Formulations in Paonta Sahib, Sirmaur.

Probe revealed that their marketing company, PB pharmaceuticals, New Delhi, was fake and non-existent. The Sirmaur police registered another case against Unique Formulations and recovered 745kg of tramadol raw material worth 3 crore. One of the accused, who is the main conspirator, has already been arrested and the case is under investigation.

Similarly in 2019, Apple Field Pharma Company, Paonta Sahib, was shut down by the state narcotics cell for unaccounted stock of 47,000 tramadol tablets and 10,000 codeine-based cough syrups. This case stands chargesheeted and is now under trial.

On May 31, 2021, another company Orison Pharma International in Kala Amb of Sirmaur district was found manufacturing tablets containing tramadol which it sold to a marketing company, PP Pharma, located in Ahmadabad, Gujarat. Investigation revealed that Orison Pharma did not have any agreement with the Gujarat firm. Police seized opioid raw material worth 3 crore from the firm.

Large-scale operations to address pharma-opioid trafficking have been carried out during the last two months in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why

Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP