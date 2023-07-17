Eight labourers hurt after slab for RapidX train track falls, 2 critical

MEERUT Eight labourers sustained injuries after a slab for RapidX train, which was being placed by construction workers, fell down near Shoprix Mall in the wee hours on Monday. NCRTC has formed a three-member committee to probe the incident. Representational photo (PTI)

Vishu Kaushik, SHO of Brahmpuri police station, said that eight labourers sustained injuries and they were taken to hospital. Shoprix Mall Chowki police and people at the spot rushed to the spot. The condition of two of the injured labourers -- Chandan and Bhola -- is said to be critical. Other labourers -- Sonu Kumar, Dharmendra, Sujit, Sagar, Sonu and Ram Iqbal -- are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

District magistrate Deepak Meena, SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan, CO Brahmapuri Suchita Singh reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and also visited hospital to enquire about condition of injured labourers. The labourers said that the process of placing the slab was underway around 3 am when suddenly the whole slab fell down.

Chief Public relation officer of NCRTC, Puneet Vats, said that four labourers were discharged from hospital after providing first aid and four other injured are under treatment and two of them critically injured are under close observation of doctors in hospital. He said “A committee of three members has been formed to probe the incident.”

He further clarified that the temporary support structure fell inside the safety barricaded area. No one was hurt outside the safety barricade area. The work of removing the fallen temporary support structure and material has been started. Both the routes from Delhi to Meerut and Meerut to Delhi are open and the normal traffic has been restored.

