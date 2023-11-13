Eight sustain injuries in market fire on Diwali in Mathura, probe underway

AGRA A major fire swept through Raya town in Mathura on Diwali. The fire, which erupted at a firecracker market, left a dozen individuals injured, including a policeman and a firefighter. Eyewitnesses reported a scene of chaos as flames engulfed shops and vehicles, resulting in a tumultuous situation on the ground.

Out of the eight critically burnt victims from the fire in the cracker market, three have been transferred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for specialised treatment. Medical professionals, faced with severely critical cases of 90 to 95% burns, made efforts to stabilise and treat the victims, with some being discharged and taken to private health facilities while others were shifted for better care.

Dr Prashant Gupta, the principal of Sarojini Naidu Medical College and Hospital in Agra, shared details about the condition of the victims, shedding light on the severity of their injuries. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mathura, Trigun Bisen, also visited the medical facility to assess the status of the burn cases and provided insights into the market’s setup and adherence to safety norms.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, awaiting the technical report from the chief fire officer at Mathura.

Another fire incident occurred in Awas Vikas Colony in Agra later on Sunday night. A fire, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, swiftly spread through a commercial outlet on the ground floor, leading to a situation where a family residing on the first floor became trapped. Prompt action from the fire brigade enabled the rescue of the trapped family members.

Separately, yet another fire incident occurred in Shamshabad town of the Agra district when a liquor shop caught fire on the night of Diwali. The police swiftly arrived at the scene, and with the assistance of local residents, worked to control the fire until the fire brigade arrived later in the night, successfully extinguishing the flames.

