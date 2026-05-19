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e-invitation cyber trap: Bareilly man loses 5.41 lakh after opening WhatsApp PDF

A man in Bareilly lost ₹5.41 lakh to cyber fraud after opening a malicious wedding invitation PDF on WhatsApp. Police are investigating the case.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 09:14 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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Cyber fraudsters in Bareilly district duped a man of more than 5.41 lakh by sending a malicious wedding invitation card in PDF format on WhatsApp, exposing yet another sophisticated online scam targeting mobile users.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The victim, Nitin Gupta, a resident of Dunka area in Shahi, lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station on May 18 after discovering that money had been siphoned off from his bank account days after he opened the suspicious file.

According to the complaint submitted to inspector KB Singh, Gupta said that he received a WhatsApp message on April 22 from an unknown person identifying himself as Sajid. The sender had shared what appeared to be a wedding invitation card in PDF format. Believing it to be genuine, Nitin downloaded and opened the file on his mobile phone.

Shortly after opening the PDF, WhatsApp allegedly got deleted automatically from his phone. When he later reinstalled and reopened the application, he found that two months of WhatsApp data had disappeared. Unaware of the possibility of cyber fraud and lacking technical knowledge, he initially ignored the issue.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / e-invitation cyber trap: Bareilly man loses 5.41 lakh after opening WhatsApp PDF
Home / Cities / Other Cities / e-invitation cyber trap: Bareilly man loses 5.41 lakh after opening WhatsApp PDF
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