Ekta Nagar , Special arrangements, including air-conditioners, sprinklers and popsicles, have been made at the Jungle Safari near the Statue of Unity to protect exotic animals and birds from the scorching summer heat, officials said on Saturday.

Ekta Nagar Jungle Safari gets ACs, sprinklers and popsicles to help its animals beat the heat

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The Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari, houses around 1,500 animals and birds representing nearly 100 species from India and abroad.

Jungle Safari Director Vipul Chakravarty said special facilities have been created to ensure that animals brought from other countries do not face discomfort due to rising temperatures.

"Every possible effort is being made to protect the animals and birds from the summer heat, and special facilities have been arranged to ensure that exotic animals brought from other countries do not face difficulties because of the weather. Special sheds and cold drinking water facilities have also been arranged for tourists," Chakravarty said.

Officials said several enclosures have been equipped with air coolers, fans and ACs depending on the needs of different species.

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{{^usCountry}} Continuous water spraying and sprinklers are also being used in aviaries and cages to maintain cooler surroundings, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Continuous water spraying and sprinklers are also being used in aviaries and cages to maintain cooler surroundings, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As part of the special summer diet plan, exotic species and birds are being given fruit juices, frozen fruits, ice cubes and popsicles, while water-rich fruits are being included in the diet of birds, as per an official release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the special summer diet plan, exotic species and birds are being given fruit juices, frozen fruits, ice cubes and popsicles, while water-rich fruits are being included in the diet of birds, as per an official release. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ponds have also been created in enclosures housing animals such as hippopotamuses, Indian rhinoceroses, gaurs, bears and deer to help them cope with the heat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ponds have also been created in enclosures housing animals such as hippopotamuses, Indian rhinoceroses, gaurs, bears and deer to help them cope with the heat. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chakravarty said facilities for tourists visiting the Jungle Safari, located near the 182-metre Statue of Unity, have also been strengthened during the summer season. "Special sheds and cold drinking water arrangements have also been made for tourists," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chakravarty said facilities for tourists visiting the Jungle Safari, located near the 182-metre Statue of Unity, have also been strengthened during the summer season. "Special sheds and cold drinking water arrangements have also been made for tourists," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Temperatures in the area remained above 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Officials said zoologists and veterinary doctors are monitoring the health of all animals and birds round the clock, while educational and awareness programmes related to wildlife conservation are also being conducted at the safari.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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