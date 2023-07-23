75-yr-old woman, grandson murdered in Darbhanga

DARBHANGA: An elderly woman and her minor grandson were killed while they were asleep at their village in Baheri area of Darbhanga district in on Saturday night, police said. Police said an investigation was underway to find out the motive behind the killings. (HT Archives)

“A 75-year-old woman and her minor grandson, aged 15, were brutally murdered with sharp-edged weapon at their house in Sonma village while they were sleeping in a room with door left open due to hot and humid weather,” a police official said on Sunday.

The bodies were found on Sunday morning by the deceased boy’s grandfather, Tej Narayan Singh. The police were immediately informed about the incident.

The mother of the deceased boy said she had gone with her husband to see an ailing relative in Samastipur district on Saturday evening . She alleged that the murders were linked to a land dispute, as her neighbour had threatened them with dire consequences multiple times.

The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Manish Chandra Choudhary said an investigation was underway to find out the motive behind the killings.

“A dog squad was deployed. The forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has been summoned to gather crucial evidence and assist in solving the case,” the SDPO said.

According to police, a suspect has been detained for interrogation.

The father of the deceased boy is the proprietor of a brick kiln and his wife works an ANM (auxiliary nurse and midwife) at a government health centre at Baheri. The boy was to appear for his Class 10 examination next year. The couple have another son, who is studying in Delhi.

