Embrace change for success: CM Yogi to youths

Stressing that adapting to change is essential for progress, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged the youth to embrace change without hesitation for success. “The goal of life is not merely to secure a job but to cultivate a vision and take action for meaningful achievements. Those who fail to evolve and adapt are left behind in the ever-moving cycle of time,” he said. U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi during the closing ceremony of 92nd Founder’s Week of Maharana Pratap Education Council in Gorakhpur on December 10. (HT photo)

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the 92nd Founder’s Week of Maharana Pratap Education Council at MP Inter College ground here. Highlighting the importance of teamwork, the CM spoke about the eradication of encephalitis from eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi credited coordinated efforts between the state and central governments, WHO, UNICEF, and other organisations for overcoming the decades-long challenge. “Collective efforts and teamwork yield meaningful results and this principle applies to all aspects of life,” he added.

Stressing the judicious use of technology, the CM said, “Technology should serve us not dominate us. Use your time on mobile phones for skill development and creative pursuits instead of wasting it on unproductive activities.”

Making a mention of Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s inspiring life, Yogi urged young people to go beyond conventional paths and dedicate themselves to causes they are passionate about. “Honest efforts and hard work are a must for sustained success,” he said, calling for clarity, dedication and integrity in pursuit of goals.

Welcoming Kailash Satyarthi as the guest of honour on the occasion, the CM lauded his contributions to the society. Together, they unveiled a book titled “Indian Concept of Education” by Dr Shipra Singh, head, education department, MPPG College.

The CM also distributed awards to students and teachers for their outstanding performances. Yogi also paid tribute to Mahant Digvijay Nath, the founder of Maharana Pratap Education Council. It was established in 1932.

He commended the council’s continued commitment to providing value-based education in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The event was attended by DDU Gorakhpur University VC Prof Poonam Tandon, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla and local BJP MLAs.

‘Address public issues with urgency’

The CM on Tuesday directed officials to address public issues with urgency and empathy, warning that negligence of any kind in redressal of people’s grievances would not be tolerated. These directives were issued during the CM’s Janata Darshan held outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan in the Gorakhnath Temple complex here.

The chief minister listened to the concerns of around 150 individuals during the Janata Darshan on the second day of his visit to Gorakhpur. During the event, over two dozen people sought financial aid for medical treatments. The CM assured them of the government’s full support.