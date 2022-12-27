Encroachment on green belt in Ludhiana: NGT grants 15 days to joint panel to submit report

Constituted to look into the matter of alleged encroachments on green belts areas from Jagraon Bridge to Sherpur Chowk Road and on a park near Manju Cinema, the joint committee has been granted an additional time of 15 days by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to submit its report.

The tribunal has stated that if the report is not submitted in time, exemplary costs may be imposed on the members of the committee.

As the committee could not submit the report, a council appearing on behalf of the municipal corporation Ludhiana, sought more time.The next hearing of the case is on January 9.

The NGT had formed a joint committee while acting on a petition filed by Council of Engineers president Kapil Arora. In its order dated November 7, the tribunal had directed the joint committee to submit a report regarding the allegations levelled by the petitioner.

It was directed to submit the report within 15 days and send a copy to concerned statutory authorities, including the State Pollution Control Board and the Ludhiana deputy commissioner, who were ordered to take appropriate remedial action.

