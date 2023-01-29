Engine failure delays Tejas Express by nearly 3 hrs

KANPUR The engine of the semi-high-speed train, Tejas Express, failed on the Kanpur-Delhi track route on Saturday, prompting authorities to suspend rail movement for nearly three hours.

The privately-owned train service was stranded for nearly 90 minutes near Ambiyapur near Roora in Kanpur Dehat. Subsequently, the engine was replaced with the one used in the goods train and only then, Tejas was allowed to proceed.

During the episode, the movement of trains on the up track was affected. Several trains -- including Gomti Express, Jharkhand Swarn Jayanti express, and others -- had to be stopped.

