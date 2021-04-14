Ensure there’s no shortage of Covid beds, oxygen, Yogi tells officials

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday told officials that there should be no shortage of Covid beds and oxygen in any district of Uttar Pradesh.

“Arrangements for 840 additional beds should be made in Lucknow and effective action should be taken to further increase the number of beds in the state capital,” he said.

Sufficient number of ICU beds should be made available in districts with high number of active Covid cases that include Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur and Jhansi, added the CM.

Yogi, who was in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid, was reviewing the Covid situation virtually with Team-11 members.

He said uninterrupted supply of oxygen should be ensured in Covid hospitals and oxygen cylinders should be regularly replaced in all districts while dialysis machines should be arranged for Covid-19 patients suffering from kidney ailments.

He said the chief minister’s office, chief secretary’s office, additional chief secretary (health) and principal secretary (medical education) should regularly monitor arrangements.

The CM said the campaign to contain Covid should continue keeping ‘test, trace and treat’ in focus. “Arrangements for additional medical personnel and equipment should be made in private medical colleges being used as Covid hospitals,” emphasized Yogi.

He said the state government had sent a special plane to Ahmedabad to get 25,000 Remdesivir injections for the treatment of Covid patients in UP. The medicine would reach the state by Wednesday evening.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the health department to urgently get 25,000 Remdesivir injections from Ahmedabad. As per orders of CM, officers of health department are going to get Remdesivir injections by state government plane from Ahmedabad,” said a tweet from the chief minister’s office.

He said testing capacity of laboratories of central institutes should be used and the number of RT-PCR tests be increased in the state. The use of TruNat machines should immediately begin for Covid tests and smooth supply of home isolation kits for Covid patients should be ensured in the state, added Yogi.

He said regular communication should be maintained to know about the condition of patients in home isolation and appropriate guidance be given to them.

Yogi Adityanath said the use of chief minister’s helpline 1076 should also be made for the purpose while integrated command and control centres should have information about the availability of beds and ambulance services.

The CM said quarantine centres should be set up in every district keeping in view arrival of large number of migrants in UP from other states, adding that arrangements for screening, testing and food be made at these centres.

“Provisions for containment zones should be strictly implemented. Covid help desks should be run effectively in all government, non-government offices and industrial establishments,” added Yogi.