Entry to Taj to remain free for 2 hrs for Eid Namaz

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Apr 10, 2024 07:38 PM IST

Taj Mahal offers free entry from 7-9 am for Eid-ul-Fitr Namaz on Thursday. ASI notification issued. Aligarh Muslim University VC extends Eid greetings.

Entry to the Taj Mahal will remain free from 7 am to 9 am for offering Namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, on Thursday. Booking windows are to remain closed for these two hours. Notification to this effect was issued by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), superintending archaeologist, Agra circle, Raj Kumar Patel.

The Taj Mahal (HT File Photo)
The Taj Mahal (HT File Photo)

The notification was issued in advance on Tuesday for Wednesday but due to non-sighting of the moon, Eid-ul-Fitr is now to be celebrated on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor, Prof Mohammad Gulrez extended heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul Fitr.

In his greetings, the vice-chancellor stated that while celebrating this festival, “we all hold steadfast to universal values of compassion, generosity which are inherent in our diverse cultural traditions.

“Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, a time of spiritual reflection, fasting and devotion. As we come together to celebrate Eid, let us embrace the values of compassion, generosity and unity.”

