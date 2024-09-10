E-rickshaw drivers, owners on strike over fixing of routes in Varanasi

The e-rickshaw drivers and owners on Monday remained on strike in Varanasi to protest against the fixing of routes for e-rickshaws by traffic police to deal with the perennial problem of traffic jam in the city. E-rickshaw drivers and owners staging protest on Monday. (HT)

The traffic police fixed four routes for e-rickshaws in Kashi zone of the Commissionerate from Tuesday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rajesh Kumar Pandey said that a new arrangement has been made for 11 police station areas of Kashi zone, Adampur, Jaitpura, Kotwali, Chetganj, Sigra, Chowk, Dashashwamedh, Laxmi, Bhelupur, Lanka and Chitaipur. From September 10, the e-rickshaws not having fitness papers will not be allowed to operate. All e-rickshaw drivers will be given QR codes. They will operate on the routes fixed for them. This arrangement is for the Kashi Zone only. Checking of unfit e-rickshaws will be done.

In Kashi zone, 13,636 e-rickshaws are registered. Of these, only 5,952 have fitness papers.

E-rickshaws operating in Varuna and Gomati zones will be operating as they were doing earlier. They will not enter the Kashi zone. If any e-rickshaw of Varuna and Gomati Zone enters Kashi zone area, they will be seized.

ADCP Traffic said that the new system will be monitored regularly and any problem or complaint that comes up will be resolved.

The strike was called under the banner of All India E-Rickshaw Drivers Union which held a mahapanchayat against the new arrangements and remained on strike in Varanasi. The e-rickshaw drivers have warned to continue with the strike.

During strike, some e-rickshaws drivers were seen stopping autos and e-rickshaws running in the city and arguing with the drivers.