Etawah DFO, driver killed in accident on Agra-Lko expressway

Etawah divisional forest officer Vikas Nayak and his driver Devansh were killed in a road accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway within limits of Nagla Khangar police station of Firozabad district on Tuesday. A four-wheeler on the other side of the expressway broke into the divider, jumped on the other side and rammed the SUV in which the DFO was travelling.

Damaged vehicles at the accident site on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad. (HT)

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According to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for Sirsaganj circle of Firozabad, Chanchal Tyagi, information was received at 10.45am on 112 Police Dial service about the accident at 69 kilometres milestone of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway within limits of Nagla

Khangar police station of Firozabad district on Tuesday.

“The police, on reaching the spot, found the accident was caused because of a collision between two four-wheelers leaving five injured who were rushed to medical college at Saifai. Three of the injured were in critical condition,” stated Tyagi.

“Two critically injured succumbed. One of them was identified as Vikas Nayak who was presently the DFO at Etawah and the other deceased was identified as his driver Devansh,” said DSP Chanchal Tyagi who added that legal compliance was being undertaken about the accident. A 65-year-old woman, mother of an officer in the forest department, was also travelling in the DFO’s vehicle, and was critically injured.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police sources at Nagla Khangar police station, the deceased DFO was in an SUV that was moving towards Agra from Lucknow. On the other side, another four- wheeler was coming from Haryana and was moving towards Lucknow but apparently because the driver dozed off, the four-wheeler broke into the divider and jumped on the other side of the expressway and collided with the vehicle of the DFO. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police sources at Nagla Khangar police station, the deceased DFO was in an SUV that was moving towards Agra from Lucknow. On the other side, another four- wheeler was coming from Haryana and was moving towards Lucknow but apparently because the driver dozed off, the four-wheeler broke into the divider and jumped on the other side of the expressway and collided with the vehicle of the DFO. {{/usCountry}}