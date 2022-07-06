ETT recruitment: Senior secondary schools in Ludhiana complain of neglect

Three days after over 1,050 elementary teacher training (ETT ) qualified candidates received their appointment letters, a few government senior secondary smart schools in the district have complained to district education officer that they are being neglected despite having positions which have been vacant for a long time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to sources, principals or officials from government school, PAU; Cemetery Road, Model Town and Dholewal have submitted complaints with the DEO’s office stating that the ETT candidates have not applied for vacancies at their respective schools.

“We have had 14 vacant seats in the primary wing of our school for a long time. To our surprise, not even one ETT teacher was deputed at our school, even though we were hopeful of getting our vacancies filled, which would reduce the burden on other teachers,” said a senior teacher of GSSSS, Cemetery Road.

The teacher added that the candidates didn’t find the option of their school while applying for their desired station on the education department’s online portal.

“Our school was not added in the list of available options and thus candidates couldn’t apply against the vacancies here. We have written to the DEO office regarding the same and are hopeful of getting new recruits here too,” the teacher added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, another senior teacher of government school, PAU, said the school didn’t get any ETT teachers, despite having 32 vacancies, following which the matter was brought to the notice of the DEO office.

“Our school was not included in the list of available locations on the department’s portal. The clear preference was given to the schools running up to the primary section only and the senior secondary model schools have been ignored despite abundant vacancies. The education department should have taken care of all the schools rather than focusing on a few,” the teacher said.

Meanwhile, DEO Jaswinder Kaur was not available for comments despite several attempts to reach her.

On the other hand, a senior official with the education department said that vacancies were filled at government primary schools which were suffering from a major staff crunch despite having a large number of students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For instance, Government Primary School, Giaspura, which has over 4,000 students, had just 22 teachers. The school, according to Nisha Rani, the head teacher, has now got a total of 85 new ETT recruits.

“It is a huge respite for us as all the teachers were overburdened earlier due to major staff crunch. With 85 new ETT teachers deputed here, we will be able to focus more on the students and teach them more efficiently now”, stated Nisha.

Similarly ,GPS Dhandari Kalan and GPS Dhandari Khurd got 35 and 45 teachers, respectively.

On May 18, the high court had allowed the Punjab government to make appoint 6,635 ETT teachers, almost 10 months after the then Congress government had initiated the process in the run up to the assembly polls. The advertisement was issued on July 30 and the exam was conducted in October last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON