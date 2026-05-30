Exam scams, unemployment fuel massive protest in Prayagraj

Hundreds of competitive examination aspirants have taken to the streets of Prayagraj on Friday to protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, paper leaks and rising unemployment under the banner of the ‘Samyukt Pratiyogi Chhatra Hunkar Manch’.

Students taking out a march in Prayagraj on Friday (HT)

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Holding candles, the protesters organised a ‘Hunkar’ programme and marched peacefully from Manmohan Park crossing in Katra to Chandrashekhar Azad Park, raising slogans against the government and recruitment agencies. Heavy police deployment was seen during the march. A public meeting was later held at Azad Park where students reiterated their demands.

The protesters raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities in various central and state-level recruitment examinations, including the Lekhpal recruitment exam, Uttar Pradesh Sub-Inspector (UPSI) recruitment and SSC’s Constable (GD) examination. The students alleged that repeated incidents of paper leaks and recruitment scams had pushed the future of lakhs of youths into uncertainty and weakened their faith in the examination system.

Sanyukt Pratiyogi Chhatra Hunkar Manch convenor Pankaj Pandey said that despite a large number of vacancies in government departments, recruitment processes were not being conducted regularly or on time. He alleged that several recruitment procedures remained pending for years, adversely affecting both the age eligibility and career opportunities of aspirants.

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{{^usCountry}} During the protest, Pankaj Pandey announced a ‘Lucknow Chalo’ movement on June 12. He also said that a memorandum addressed to the chief minister and the President would be submitted through the district magistrate on May 30. A campaign regarding the issue would also be launched on social media platform X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the protest, Pankaj Pandey announced a ‘Lucknow Chalo’ movement on June 12. He also said that a memorandum addressed to the chief minister and the President would be submitted through the district magistrate on May 30. A campaign regarding the issue would also be launched on social media platform X. {{/usCountry}}

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The protesters also demanded a high-level and impartial probe into alleged irregularities and paper leak incidents in all recruitment examinations and sought strict action against those responsible. They also demanded the early release of the UPSI recruitment scorecard and called for re-examinations in the Lekhpal and UPSI recruitments if necessary.

Speaking at the gathering, Ashutosh Pandey alleged that recurring paper leaks and recruitment scams had severely eroded the confidence of competitive exam aspirants in the recruitment system. He said delays in results, alleged irregularities and prolonged selection procedures were negatively affecting the future of youths and demanded stringent action against those involved.

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The protesters claimed that although the candle march was scheduled to proceed from Manmohan crossing to Azad Park via Subhash crossing, police did not allow them to move beyond Hindu Hostel. However, the students later gathered at Azad Park where the meeting was organised.

Student leaders at the meeting demanded transparency in recruitment examinations, time-bound selection procedures and early appointments against vacant posts. Ashutosh said the movement would continue peacefully to ensure that the voice of the youth reached the government.