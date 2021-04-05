Home / Cities / Others / Ex-corporator, 2 others booked for flouting Covid-19 norms in weddings at Kalyan
Ex-corporator, 2 others booked for flouting Covid-19 norms in weddings at Kalyan

PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Kalyan Former Kalyan Shiv Sena corporator Sunil Wayale, a marriage hall administrator and another man were booked by Mahatma Phule police late on Saturday for organising wedding ceremonies, where more than 50 people attended without following any Covid-19 norms. Wayale has been booked for flouting the norms at his daughter’s wedding, while the third accused is also the father of another bride

As per the police, the two separate weddings were organised at Bhawani Marriage Hall located at Chikanghar in Kalyan (West) on Saturday around 9.15pm.

“There were too weddings taking place at the hall. Though only 50 persons are allowed to attend a wedding as per Covid-19 norms, the weddings were attended by around 500 people each, who did not follow social distancing or wear masks. We visited the spot and arrested the hall administrator. The procedure for arrest against the other two is under progress,” said inspector Sambhaji Jadhav from Mahatma Phule police.

The trio has been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Covid-19 Regulations Act, Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Meanwhile, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded its highest single-day spike on Saturday with 1,278 cases. On Sunday the civic body recorded XXX cases.

KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said,”We have already directed the police to take strict action against any type of gatherings in the city. We have also asked the police to keep an eye on political party leaders’ functions and gatherings. Legal action would be taken against all those violating the norms.”

