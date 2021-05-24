Ex-dept of atomic energy chief Srikumar Banerjee dies at 75 in Navi Mumbai

Padma Shri awardee scientist Srikumar Banerjee, who was the former chairperson of the department of atomic energy (DAE), passed away early on Sunday.

Banerjee, who had recently recovered from Covid-19, succumbed to a heart attack at his Navi Mumbai residence. A specialist in physical metallurgy and material science, Banerjee had turned 75 last month.

Having completed his Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur in 1967, Banerjee joined the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai as a scientific officer. In 2004, he became BARC’s director and held the post till 2010. He then took over the reins at DAE for the next two-and-a-half years.

Banerjee was also the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award recipient and a fellow of the Indian National Science Academy.

The academic circle in Mumbai has grieved the loss of a prolific scientist.

Indian nuclear physicist Anil Kakodkar, who preceded Banerjee’s terms at both BARC and DAE, said, “We are shocked by this sudden loss. He and his wife had completely recovered from Covid-19. He was not only a professional colleague but a very dear friend.”

Kakodkar remembers Banerjee as an energy enthusiast, who loved sharing ideas about clean energy on a regular basis.

“Even after retirement, we had continued to work on our ideas. He would call me often and share ideas about energy. We had a conversation just a week or so ago,” he added.

Banerjee was a council member at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai.

The institute’s director Srinivasan Ramakrishnan said, “Dr Banerjee had a deep understating of fundamental research and was an ardent supporter of research activities in TIFR for at least a quarter of a century. He played the role of a mentor for TIFR’s past directors and was continuing to do so for the present director too. His enthusiasm for research had no bounds. Many new research initiatives of TIFR (such as the Indian Neutrino Observatory) flourished due to him. As a member of the governing council, he was always supportive of new ideas and encouraged the researchers by talking to them directly.”

The late scientist had agreed to deliver the Foundation Day lecture at TIFR on June 1.

“He chose the title ‘Small science to big science: A journey’. We are saddened that this lecture will never happen now. To honour his long and fruitful association with TIFR, we are planning to hold a memorial service for him on the same date. However, the tribute from TIFR, which he would surely have liked the best, is to follow the path he had taken. This will certainly be our sincerest endeavour,” Ramakrishnan added.