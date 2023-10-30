Exec council announces 5 promising candidates for AMU V-C position

AGRA The executive council of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) convened on Monday to unveil the names of five potential candidates for the prestigious position of vice-chancellor at this century-old institution. These candidates will soon be presented to the AMU Court, which will deliberate and ultimately select three of them for further consideration.

Aligarh Muslim University campus (HT Photo)

Among the distinguished individuals shortlisted, Prof (Dr) Faizan Mustaffa, the current V-C of Chanakya National Law University in Patna, stands out. Notably, he also served as the founding V-C of the National Law University, Orissa, and led NALSAR University of Law for a decade.

Another noteworthy candidate is Dr Naima Gulrez, the incumbent officiating V-C’s spouse and the Principal of AMU’s Women’s College. Dr Gulrez has a substantial academic background, having previously held positions as a professor and chairperson in the Department of Psychology before assuming her role as principal in July 2014.

The roster of candidates also includes Prof Kayyum Hussain, the current V-C of Cluster University in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. He previously served as the Dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences at AMU, Aligarh, from July 26, 2018, to July 25, 2020.

Prof MU Rabbani, a cardiologist and senior professor in the Faculty of Life Sciences and Department of Biochemistry at AMU, is another noteworthy candidate. He has a substantial track record, having previously held the position of Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at JN Medical College of AMU.

The fifth candidate to be considered is Prof Furqan Qamar from Jamia Millia Islamia University. Prof Qamar has previously held the position of V-C at the University of Rajasthan and was also the first V-C of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh.

Out of a total of 20 names that were proposed for the executive council’s consideration, these five candidates were chosen through a voting process using ballot papers. The next step in the selection process involves the AMU Court’s meeting scheduled for November 5, during which they will shortlist three final candidates. These three names will then be submitted to the President of India, who, in their capacity as the visitor to this central university, will make the final decision in appointing the next AMU V-C.

Recalling that AMU’s previous V-C, Tariq Mansoor, resigned in the first week of April this year after being nominated as a member of the U.P. Legislative Council, Pro V-C Mohammad Gulrez has been officiating as the interim V-C for AMU.

