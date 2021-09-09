Ex-MP Atiq, wife’s entry in AIMIM creates new political equations in Prayagraj

Entry of ex-MP Atiq Ahmad and his wife Shaista Parveen in All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has created new political equations in Prayagraj.

The AIMIM leaders believe that Shaista Parveen would prove to be a strong candidate from Allahabad (west) seat, which has been a stronghold of Atiq who is presently lodged at Ahmedabad Jail.

AIMIM leaders feel Atiq Ahmad has considerable influence on Muslim voters not only in Prayagraj but even in Kanpur and many other seats in adjoining districts of Prayagraj.

AIMIM district spokesperson Afsar Mehmood said, “Former MP Atiq Ahmad may contest from Kanpur cantonment seat while his wife Shaista Parveen may contest from Allahabad West constituency.”

However, other party leaders said that some of Atiq’s family members may also contest from Fatehpur Sadar seat and Allahabad South constituency.

Atiq has been looking for a political platform after his separation from Samajwadi Party some years back.

Atiq is believed to have asked for tickets on five seats in the upcoming elections. However, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has taken him and his wife in the party with a promise of three seats, they claim.

In a letter addressed to media persons written from jail, Atiq Ahmad said that he was influenced by AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi’s dedication towards the country, his belief in the constitution and his continuous struggle for the rights of Muslims and dalits.

“To support him in his mission, I am joining the party,” Atiq said in the letter.

On Monday, AIMIM chief declared that Atiq Ahmad, his wife Shaista Parveen and some other kin have joined the party at a press meet in Lucknow.

Atiq, his kin and close aides have been facing a massive crackdown since the BJP government came to power in the state. Besides other properties, Atiq’s ancestral home was razed by administration and many of his aides were arrested and sent to jail on different charges. Moreover, a reward of ₹2 lakh was declared on his son Umar who is still at large while dozens of houses of his aides were brought down in the series of crackdown. Atiq’s younger brother Khalid Azeem was also arrested around a year ago and is presently lodged at Bareilly Jail.