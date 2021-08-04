Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ex-MP Savitri Bai Phule lends support to kin of slain Dalit village head in UP's Bahraich
Ex-MP Savitri Bai Phule lends support to kin of slain Dalit village head in UP’s Bahraich

Upset over alleged police apathy in connection with the recent murder of newly elected Dalit gram pradhan, former MP and national president of Kanshiram Bahujan Mool Nivasi Party Savitri Bai Phule sat on a dharna in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, Bahraich
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Phule said police have not taken any action so far and were harassing the victims’ family.

She said the dharna would continue till superintendent of police (SP) Sujata Singh will not assure her personally as well as the family members of Rao of an unbiased inquiry.

Phule said Dwarka Prasad Rao was elected village head from Karnai village under Jarwal Road police station area in the recently held panchayat polls and was attacked by some unidentified miscreants on June 17, 2021. Rao had succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Phule said Rao had won the election on an unreserved seat though he belonged to Dalit community.

She said victim’s family have been sitting on a protest since July 29 but nothing has been done by the police so far.

BSP chief Mayawati too had raised the issue of Rao’s murder on her twitter handle on August 3 and demanded the arrest of the accused.

