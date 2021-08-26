Expedite road projects in Pune region: Gadkari

PUNE Union minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, held a meeting to review progress on road infrastructure in the Pune region on Thursday.

Gadkari took stock of the work in progress under road development agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and (MSRDC) and Public Works Department (PWD). While instructing officials to expedite the work, he also asked them to adopt a strict approach towards the contractors who would not meet the deadline and also for substandard work.

“Review of all the projects in Pune region under NHAI, MSRDC and PWD was taken in today’s meeting by him. He has instructed to expedite the projects. He said that the bidding of the projects which are in pipeline should be done at the earliest and work which has been going should be completed early,” said Suhas Chitnis, Pune project director of NHAI.

At the meeting, Nitin Gadkari expressed strong disappointment over the potholes near Khed Shivapur on the Pune-Bengaluru highway. He also asked officials to adopt a strict approach towards the contractors who would not do the proper work.

“At the meeting all projects under Pune region were discussed. Problems such as land acquisition, and delays were also discussed,” said an official who was present at the meeting but asked not to be identified.