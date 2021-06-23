Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ex-serviceman among six of gang held for robbery in Patiala
others

Ex-serviceman among six of gang held for robbery in Patiala

The accused had looted ₹15,000 from a filling station on the Patiala-Sirhind road on June 6. They also snatched the security guard’s rifle and vandalised the property during the heist that lasted around 15 minutes
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 01:29 AM IST
The ex-serviceman was convicted for life for murdering his colleague during his posting at Naushera in Jammu and Kashmir in 2007. (Representational photo)

Six members of a gang of robbers, including an ex-serviceman, were arrested by the district police here on Tuesday.

The accused had looted 15,000 from a filling station on the Patiala-Sirhind road on June 6. They also snatched the security guard’s rifle and vandalised the property during the heist that lasted around 15 minutes. A case has been registered against them.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Garg said one of the accused involved in the case is a former army jawan Harbhajan Singh, who was convicted for life for murdering his colleague during his posting at Naushera in Jammu and Kashmir in 2007.

“He was shifted to Patiala central jail where he jumped his parole. The main accused, Vishal Kumar, formed the gang along with Harbhajan and four others, and committed robberies in different parts of the state,” he said.

The other gang members have been identified as Gursantkirat Singh, Gobind Singh, Shailpreet Singh and Amardeep Abrol, all residents of Sangrur district.

