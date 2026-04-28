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Extensive security arrangement in Meerut ahead of Buddha Purnima celebrations

Extensive security arrangement in Meerut ahead of Buddha Purnima celebrations

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 06:17 pm IST
PTI |
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Meerut, Extensive security arrangements have been put in place across the Meerut zone in view of the various events scheduled for May 1 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, officials said on Tuesday.

Extensive security arrangement in Meerut ahead of Buddha Purnima celebrations

According to instructions issued by Kalanidhi Naithani, the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Meerut range, a total of eight processions and 30 other programmes are set to be organised across the districts of Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Hapur.

According to officials, to maintain law and order throughout the zone, a deployment comprising six additional superintendents of police, 19 circle officers, 59 inspectors, 240 sub-inspectors, 312 head constables, 435 constables, and 190 home guard/PRD personnel has been effected.

Additionally, one company of the Provincial Armed Constabulary has also been deployed.

With a view to facilitating ritual bathing by devotees, a total of 24 ghats have been identified. These include two ghats in Meerut, 12 in Bulandshahr, seven in Baghpat, and three in Hapur.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Extensive security arrangement in Meerut ahead of Buddha Purnima celebrations
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Extensive security arrangement in Meerut ahead of Buddha Purnima celebrations
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