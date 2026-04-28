Meerut, Extensive security arrangements have been put in place across the Meerut zone in view of the various events scheduled for May 1 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, officials said on Tuesday.

Extensive security arrangement in Meerut ahead of Buddha Purnima celebrations

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According to instructions issued by Kalanidhi Naithani, the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Meerut range, a total of eight processions and 30 other programmes are set to be organised across the districts of Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Hapur.

According to officials, to maintain law and order throughout the zone, a deployment comprising six additional superintendents of police, 19 circle officers, 59 inspectors, 240 sub-inspectors, 312 head constables, 435 constables, and 190 home guard/PRD personnel has been effected.

Additionally, one company of the Provincial Armed Constabulary has also been deployed.

With a view to facilitating ritual bathing by devotees, a total of 24 ghats have been identified. These include two ghats in Meerut, 12 in Bulandshahr, seven in Baghpat, and three in Hapur.

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{{^usCountry}} The police have issued instructions to ensure the installation of water barricades, warning signage, and the deployment of divers at these ghats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have issued instructions to ensure the installation of water barricades, warning signage, and the deployment of divers at these ghats. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials stated that a special plan will be implemented for crowd management and traffic control. With women's safety in mind, female police personnel will also be deployed in plain clothes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials stated that a special plan will be implemented for crowd management and traffic control. With women's safety in mind, female police personnel will also be deployed in plain clothes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They further informed that over 200 meetings have been held with peace committees, religious leaders, and event organisers to ensure the peaceful conduct of these programmes. Furthermore, instructions have been issued to maintain vigilant surveillance on social media platforms and to immediately refute any rumours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They further informed that over 200 meetings have been held with peace committees, religious leaders, and event organisers to ensure the peaceful conduct of these programmes. Furthermore, instructions have been issued to maintain vigilant surveillance on social media platforms and to immediately refute any rumours. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police have also intensified patrolling in sensitive areas and have placed all units on alert to effectively handle any untoward incidents, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have also intensified patrolling in sensitive areas and have placed all units on alert to effectively handle any untoward incidents, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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