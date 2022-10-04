Faizabad Cantt to be renamed as Ayodhya Cantt

LUCKNOW The Faizabad Cantonment will now be known as Ayodhya Cantonment as defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved the name-change proposal by Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh, said official sources.

The notification in this regard will be issued in the next few days, said the Ayodhya MP.

Faizabad railway station had already been rechristened as Ayodhya Cantt railway station while chief minister Yogi Adityanath had renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya in November 2018 during Deepotsav celebrations in the temple town. The state government had also renamed Allahabad as Prayagraj.