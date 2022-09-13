Fake cases lodged for extortion: CBI to question investigating officers now

The cops who carried out investigations in fake cases of rape and criminal cases under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act lodged to allegedly blackmail people for extorting money, are now on the radar of the officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Some policemen may soon be summoned for questioning by CBI officials who are investigating 51 cases that were lodged against lawyers at Mauaima and other police stations of the district. The investigating officers who submitted chargesheet or final report will be questioned regarding the points on which they carried out investigations.

Around a couple of weeks back, a lawyer had approached the high court alleging that a gang was active in the district which was lodging fake FIRs against lawyers and implicating them in fake cases of rape and other crimes. The high court had directed the CBI to investigate the cases.

The CBI on Sunday recorded statements of lawyers against whom fake FIRs were registered.

The lawyers said that cases for rape, gang rape, harassment under the SC/ST Act were registered against many of them at Mauaima, Daraganj, Baharia, Shivkuti, Colonelganj, Phaphamau, etc. The FIRs were registered during the last few years and the ‘accused’ were asked to pay money in return for withdrawal of the cases against them.

During primary investigations, CBI officials learnt that in some cases, chargesheet was filed while in others, final report has been submitted by the investigating officers.

Now, the investigating officers of such cases will be questioned to ascertain facts of the case and to check if there were contradictions in old and new statements of the accused. Moreover, it will be examined what evidence were produced before the investigating officers by the accused in their defence on the basis of which chargesheet or final reports were submitted.

A police official said CBI officials were being provided every support in the investigations. Documents related to all cases are being handed over to them as per requirement, he added.